Deal Wrap: Pike Street exits Head Rush; Benford exits Saco Foods

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– New investors British International Investment PLC and LC Nueva Investment Partners led a $15.04 million Series B funding round for Namdev Finvest Pvt. Ltd., a provider of small business loans.

– New investor GGP Management LP led a $10 million venture funding round for mobile game studio ForthStar.

– Returning investor Andreessen Horowitz LLC led an $80 million Series B round for Eleven Labs Inc., developer of artificial intelligence speech software.

– NAventures, the venture capital arm of the National Bank of Canada, exited its investment in online investment platform Nest Wealth Asset Management Inc., which was acquired by ObjectWay SpA.

– Lower-middle-market private equity firm Benford Capital Partners LLC exited its investment in food products company Saco Foods Holdings LLC with a sale to an investor group comprised of Fengate Capital Management Ltd. and Weathervane Investments. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser to Fengate and Weathervane. Ice Miller LLP was legal adviser to Benford. TM Capital was financial adviser to Saco.

– Middle-market private equity firm Equistone Partners Europe Ltd. exited its investment in commercial caterer CH & Co Catering Ltd. via a sale to strategic acquirer Compass Group UK & Ireland Ltd.

– Middle-market growth buyout specialist Pike Street Capital LP exited its investment in TruBlue LLC, a climbing and adventure equipment manufacturer doing business as Head Rush Technologies, in a sponsor-to-sponsor deal with TZP Group. D.A. Davidson & Co was financial adviser to TruBlue.

– Infrastructure-focused private equity firm Antin Infrastructure Partners invested in medical imaging network Excellence Imagerie.

– Software- and services-focused private equity firm HgCapital LLP exited its minority stake in Argus Media Ltd., data provider to the global energy and commodity markets, in a sale to existing investor General Atlantic Service Co. LP. Financial advisers were J.P. Morgan for Argus, Morgan Stanley for General Atlantic and Evercore for Hg. Legal advisers were Macfarlanes LLP for Argus, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP for General Atlantic and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom (UK) LLP for Hg.

– Middle-market investor Aterian Investment Partners LLC exited its investment in manufacturer Stewart Tubular Products Inc. via a sale to power- and energy-focused private equity firm Pelican Energy Partners LP.

– New investor Interlock Equity LP led a round of growth funding for management and technology consultant evolv Consulting LLC. Equiteq was financial adviser to evolv and Troutman Pepper was legal adviser. Guggenheim Securities, LLC was financial adviser and Winston & Strawn LLP was legal adviser to Interlock.

