Deal Wrap: Permira to acquire Ergomed; General Atlantic invests in Butternut Box

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Eden AcquisitionCo Ltd., a newly incorporated company controlled and indirectly wholly owned by the Permira funds advised by Permira Advisers LLP, proposed to acquire the entire issued and to-be-issued share capital of Ergomed PLC, which provides clinical trial planning, management and monitoring services. The transaction will be implemented by way of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement and values Ergomed's entire issued and to-be-issued ordinary share capital at about £703.1 million. Rothschild & Co. was financial adviser to Eden AcquisitionCo and Permira, while Jefferies and Numis advised Ergomed. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is the legal adviser to Eden AcquisitionCo and Permira in connection with the acquisition, while Covington & Burling LLP is the legal adviser to Ergomed.

– AddSecure agreed to acquire mobile security and connected mobility solutions provider Clifford Group. NewPort Capital and NewPort Buyout Fund I Coöperatief UA are exiting Clifford as part of the transaction, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– General Atlantic Service Co. LP participated in a £280 million fundraising round by dog food company Dogmates Ltd., which is doing business as Butternut Box. Existing investor L Catterton Partners also participated in the round. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary regulatory conditions. Harris Williams and Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP advised Butternut Box. Houlihan Lokey was financial adviser and Freshfields was legal adviser to General Atlantic. PwC was financial adviser and Latham & Watkins was legal adviser to L Catterton.

