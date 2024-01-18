Deal Wrap: Pelican Energy buys Container Technologies; TA invests in Rocscience

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Gallant Pet Inc., an animal health biotechnology company, raised over $15 million in a series A funding round led by Bold Capital Partners.

– Pelican Energy Partners LP acquired Container Technologies Industries LLC, a manufacturer of containment solutions for the nuclear industry, from a group of private shareholders. McGuire Woods LLP acted as legal counsel to Pelican Energy Partners, and Hirsch & Westheimer served as legal counsel to the sellers.

– Returning investor Eos Advisory led a £9 million round of seed funding for Cumulus Oncology Ltd.

– Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital led a $34 million series C funding round for Vortexa Ltd., a real-time global analytics platform for energy and freight markets.

– Stone Point Capital LLC made a strategic growth investment in ClearPoint Health, a medical stop-loss captive platform for small and midsize employers.

– TA Associates Management LP completed a strategic growth investment in geotechnical software solutions provider Rocscience Inc. Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal counsel and Canaccord Genuity served as financial adviser to TA.

– Middle-market private equity firm Centre Partners Management LLC partnered with management to acquire Quick Roofing LLC, a residential and commercial roofing service provider.

– Lower-middle-market private equity firm L2 Capital Partners LP acquired Robbins Sports Surfaces Inc., a manufacturer of hardwood floors for dance and sports, including basketball.

