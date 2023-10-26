Deal Wrap: Pearl Street buys Famous Brands; FVLCRUM-led group acquires Burrell

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Family office Pearl Street Equity LLC acquired food retail business Famous Brands International, the parent company of Mrs. Fields and TCBY.

– Private equity and venture capital firm Kapital 1852 purchased a majority stake in German physiotherapy practice group Physio CKI Beteiligungs GmbH. Livingstone advised Physio CKI's shareholders on the deal.

– Yara Growth Ventures AS, the venture capital arm of chemical company Yara International ASA, joined Navigator Holdings Ltd. to acquire a stake in Azane Fuel Solutions AS, a Norwegian startup developing proprietary ammonia fuel handling infrastructure for the shipping industry.

– A consortium led by private equity firm FVLCRUM Funds and attorney Channing Johnson purchased advertising agency Burrell Communications Group LLC. Oaklins DeSilva Phillips was financial adviser to Burrell, and Loeb & Loeb and Davis & Gilbert were legal advisers. Vaughan Capital Advisors was financial adviser to FVLCRUM and Johnson, and Katten Muchin Rosenman and Jones Day were legal advisers.

– CNL Strategic Capital Management LLC bought a majority stake in Sill Public Adjusters and concurrently provided the Cleveland-based specialty insurance consulting firm with debt financing. The midmarket private equity firm partnered with Sill's management on the transaction.

