Deal Wrap: PE group sells LeanIX to SAP; Advent exits Grupo CRM

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– SAP SE agreed to acquire enterprise architecture management software platform LeanIX GmbH for an undisclosed amount. LeanIX's existing investors include private equity firms Insight Venture Management LLC, Iris Capital Management SAS, Founder.org, Capnamic Ventures Management GmbH and Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners Management GmbH. SAP expects to close the transaction in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

– Affiliates of middle market private equity firm ZelnickMedia Corp. acquired InProduction Inc., which provides services to the US live events industry. Terms were not disclosed. TD Cowen served as the exclusive financial adviser to InProduction, while Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP provided legal counsel. Houlihan Lokey was the exclusive financial adviser to ZMC with legal support from Lowenstein Sandler LLP. Dubin Clark & Co. Inc. was the seller in the transaction, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Advent International Corp. agreed to sell a controlling interest in premium chocolate company Grupo CRM to Nestlé SA for an undisclosed amount and expects to close the deal in 2024, subject to customary regulatory approvals. Grupo CEO Renata Vichi will continue to lead the company and will retain a minority stake.

– Harrington Process Solutions agreed to be acquired by Bain Capital LP from funds owned by Nautic Partners LLC for an undisclosed amount. Bain expects to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter. Upon completion, Harrington will continue to operate as a stand-alone company. Baird and BMO Capital Markets are acting as financial advisers for Bain Capital, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP is offering legal counsel. Harrington and Nautic Partners enlisted Jefferies and William Blair as their financial advisers, and McDermott Will & Emery LLP will provide legal advice.

– Bridgepoint Group PLC said Bridgepoint Development Capital purchased a majority stake in French publisher and logistics sector software solutions company Groupe Sinari. Existing shareholder NewAlpha Verto, and the company's management, will also retain holdings.

– GTCR LLC made a strategic investment in R&T Deposit solutions, which provides tech-enabled liquidity management, deposit funding and securities-based lending programs. GTCR now owns a half of the company. The remaining 50% ownership is distributed between existing shareholders, including Estancia Capital Partners LP and R&T's founding team and employees. Keefe Bruyette & Woods acted as financial adviser to R&T, and Dechert LLP served as the legal counsel to the company and Estancia. Piper Sandler & Co. and JP Morgan Securities LLC were the financial adviser to GTCR, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as its legal counsel.

– Meazure Learning Inc. acquired online proctoring and learning validation solutions company Examity LLC from Great Hill Partners LP.

