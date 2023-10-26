Deal Wrap: Onex to acquire Accredited; Movendo leads series B round for Petfolk

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Onex Corp. agreed to acquire specialty insurance company Accredited Holding Corp. from Randall & Quilter America Holdings Inc. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Evercore was lead financial adviser and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel to Onex. BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup and CIBC Capital Markets also provided financial advisory services to Onex.

– Growth equity investor Movendo Capital BV led a $40 million series B round for veterinary care company Petfolk Inc.

– Private equity firm TZP Group led a $10 million series A round for Finzly Inc., a provider of payments infrastructure for financial institutions.

– Beijing Shunyi Industrial Investment Fund Management Co. Ltd. and Yonyou Network Technology Co. Ltd. co-led a series B round for yMatrix Inc., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

