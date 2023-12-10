Deal Wrap: Northleaf to invest in EVPassport; Mutares to buy into Sofinter

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Northleaf Capital Partners Ltd. agreed to acquire a controlling stake in EVPassport Inc., an electric vehicle charging platform company. Funds managed by Northleaf committed $200 million to fund EVPassport's capital requirements and accelerate the build-out of EV charging systems.

– Access Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd. acquired patient engagement services company Envera Health Inc. from a group of investors including Harbert Management Corp., Noro-Moseley Partners, NRV Advisory LLC and Harbert Growth Partners, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Mutares SE & Co. KGaA submitted an irrevocable proposal, indirectly through a controlled acquisition vehicle incorporated under the laws of Italy, to acquire a large majority stake in Sofinter SpA, a provider of industrial and utility boilers. The acquisition will be carried out partly by the purchase of shares from Sofinter's current shareholders and partly by subscription of a capital increase.

– Atlassian Corp., a provider of team collaboration and productivity software, agreed to acquire video messaging platform Loom Inc. for about $975 million, inclusive of Loom's cash balance, subject to customary adjustments. Total consideration will consist of about $880 million in cash and the remainder in Atlassian equity awards, subject to continued vesting provisions. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of Atlassian's fiscal year 2024. Sellers include Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Sequoia Capital Operations LLC, Index Ventures, General Catalyst Group Management LLC, Harrison Metal Capital, Andreessen Horowitz LLC, Point Nine Management GmbH, Greylock Partners, Up Holdings LLC, 1517 Fund and ICONIQ Growth, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Triton's Triton Fund V agreed to acquire Siemens Energy AG's Trench business, which specializes in the manufacturing of high-voltage grid components. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

– Unity Partners LP announced a strategic partnership and collaboration with insurance industry experts and co-founders of insurance brokerage platform Tropolis, CEO Jeff Mason, CFO Jim Ryans and CTO Ben Calnin. The partnership will focus on organic and inorganic growth and enhancement of the Tropolis platform.

