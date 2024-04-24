Deal Wrap: Northleaf exits Northwest Parkway; investor group sells Intellimize

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Vinci Concessions SA unit Vinci Highways SAS paid roughly $1.2 billion to acquire 100% of the concession company for Northwest Parkway, a 14-km tolled section of Denver's ring road. The sellers include private equity firm Northleaf Capital Partners Ltd., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Webflow Inc. acquired Intellimize Inc., a website personalization and conversion rate optimization platform. The seller was an investor group comprising Amplify Partners LLC, Homebrew Management LLC, Precursor Ventures and Addition LP.

– HTX Ventures made a strategic investment in Hong Kong-based Merkle 3s Capital, a venture capital firm focused on hybrid cryptocurrency funds. HTX Ventures is the global investment division of HTX, a cryptocurrency exchange.

– Mercury Capital Pty. Ltd. finalized its purchase of a 60% stake in Fyfe Pty. Ltd., an Australia-based engineering, environment, planning and survey firm, according to Market Intelligence data.

