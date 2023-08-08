 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-northleaf-buys-into-tillman-fiberco-newspring-invests-in-curalta-76992906 content esgSubNav
Deal Wrap: Northleaf buys into Tillman FiberCo; NewSpring invests in Curalta
Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Healthcare company Novo Nordisk A/S agreed to acquire clinical-stage company Inversago Pharma Inc. Inversago investors include New Enterprise Associates Inc., Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Genesys Capital Partners Inc., Amorchem, Amgen Ventures and AdMare BioInnovations. Centerview Partners LLC is the exclusive financial adviser of Inversago. Osler Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP are acting as legal counsel to Inversago in connection with the deal.

– Funds managed by Northleaf Capital Partners Ltd. made an initial investment of $200 million in symmetrical gigabit broadband provider Tillman FiberCo LLC, with the potential to invest up to $300 million more as Tillman FiberCo scales its operations. TD Securities served as financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal counsel to Northleaf. TAP Advisors served as financial adviser and Sullivan & Cromwell acted as legal counsel to Tillman FiberCo.

– NewSpring Capital LLC invested preferred equity and provided a delayed draw senior subordinated debt facility to Curalta Foot & Ankle, a network of foot and ankle healthcare providers. BPEA Private Equity and current Curalta investors, including North Haven Capital and Bluwave Capital, supported the remainder of Curalta's series B financing round.

– Harbert Management Corp.'s Harbert Infrastructure Fund VI LP acquired PSEG Power LLC's 50% stake in Kalaeloa Partners LP, which owns a 208 MW cogeneration facility.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.