Deal Wrap: Nordic to acquire majority stake in Zafin; Avesi invests in Visante

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– General Catalyst Group Management LLC led a $102 million funding round for Bugcrowd Inc., a provider of an AI-powered, crowdsourced security platform.

– Middle-market private equity firm Comvest Partners completed a growth capital investment in consumer debt settlement company ClearOne Advantage LLC.

– Private equity firms DVSM LP and Greenbelt Capital Management LP made a strategic investment in CTC Global Corp., a company that specializes in engineering and manufacturing advanced conductor cores for high-voltage transmission cables, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Private equity firm Nordic Capital agreed to acquire a majority stake in banking software solutions provider Zafin Labs Technologies Ltd. The deal is expected to be completed during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC was exclusive financial adviser to Zafin, and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP was legal counsel.

– Private equity firm Avesi Partners LLC invested in Visante Inc., a consulting firm focused on helping health systems accelerate financial and operational performance through their pharmacy offerings. Madeira Partners was financial adviser and Taft Stettinius & Hollister was legal adviser to Visante. TripleTree and Crutchfield Capital were financial advisers and McDermott Will & Emery was legal adviser to Avesi.

