Deal Wrap: Nexxus lands Creaciones Marsanz stake; Granite Creek invests in DCG

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Nexxus Iberia SGEIC SA acquired a majority stake in Madrid-based Creaciones Marsanz SA, a retail-focused commercial equipment business. Pinsent Masons was legal adviser to Nexxus, and EY advised the firm on financial and related matters. Garrido was legal adviser to Creaciones Marsanz, and Alanza DTE was its M&A adviser.

– FTV Management Co. LP- and AlbionVC-backed Egress Software Technologies Ltd., a London-based cloud email security business, is set to be acquired by KnowBe4 Inc. Citi was the financial adviser to Egress and Orrick. Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP was legal adviser to Egress.

– Venture capital-backed database business Golden Recursion Inc. was acquired by IVXS UK Ltd., doing business as ComplyAdvantage. The deal saw Golden Recursion investor Andreessen Horowitz LLC acquire shares of ComplyAdvantage.

– Astatine Investment Partners, formerly Alinda Capital Partners LLC, purchased UK-based waste collection vehicle business Riverside Truck Rental Ltd., trading as NRG Riverside. Hogan Lovells was legal adviser, Alvarez & Marsal was financial and tax diligence adviser, and Roland Berger was commercial due diligence adviser to Astatine.

– TVM Capital Healthcare Partners invested $17 million in German mental healthcare business neurocare group AG.

– Granite Creek Capital Partners LLC invested in The District Communications Group (DCG) in partnership with Boathouse Capital.

