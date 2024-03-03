Deal Wrap: Nextech leads Fog round; Adenia acquires Courier Guy

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Nextech Invest Ltd. led a $145 million Series E funding round for clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Fog Pharmaceuticals Inc.

– Hubei Xiaomi Yangtze River Industry Investment Fund Management Co. Ltd. agreed to sell an 8.33% stake in high-tech glass business Hunan Kibing Electronic Glass Co. Ltd. to Zhuzhou Kibing Group Co.Ltd.

– BOC Financial Asset Investment Co. Ltd. led a $1.1 billion Series B funding round for electric vehicle company Zhiji Motor Technology Co. Ltd.

– Adenia Partners Ltd. acquired courier service Courier Guy Pty Ltd. PWC was financial adviser to Adenia and Webber Wentzel was legal adviser.

