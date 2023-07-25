Deal Wrap: Motive Partners invests in With Intelligence; Fullbeauty buys CUUP

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– With Intelligence Ltd., a provider of investment data and intelligence for allocating, fundraising and business development, received a majority investment from funds advised by private equity firm Motive Partners. Intermediate Capital Group PLC, which originally invested in With Intelligence in 2020, will invest further alongside Motive Partners. Houlihan Lokey served as financial adviser to With Intelligence, while Proskauer acted as legal adviser. Raymond James served as financial adviser and White & Case acted as legal adviser to Motive Partners.

– Fullbeauty Brands Inc. completed the acquisition of CUUP Inc., a digitally native size-inclusive intimates brand, from an investor group including Insight Venture Management LLC, Global Founders Capital Management GmbH, Lerer Hippeau Ventures Management LLC and Forerunner Ventures, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Levine Leichtman Capital Partners LLC sold SK AeroSafety Group, which provides maintenance, repair and overhaul services for aircraft safety equipment, to Bridgepoint Group PLC. Houlihan Lokey LLP served as financial adviser and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP acted as legal adviser to Levine Leichtman.

– Horizon Capital invested in online language learning platform Preply Inc. The transaction marks the first investment from Horizon Capital's latest fund, Horizon Capital Growth Fund IV.

– Pyx Health Inc., which offers a data-driven loneliness solution, announced a majority growth investment from TT Capital Partners LLC. TripleTree LLC served as exclusive financial adviser to Pyx Health, and Weiss Brown PLLC and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP provided legal advice. Bass Berry & Sims PLC acted as legal adviser to TT Capital.

