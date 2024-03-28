Deal Wrap: Montage exits Southwest Data; Littlejohn buys United Air Temp

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Montage Partners Inc. exited its investment in data cabinets and accessories maker Southwest Data Products via a sale to steel company Nucor Corp. for $115 million. Lincoln International was financial adviser and Osborn Maledon PA acted as legal counsel to Southwest Data. Moore & Van Allen PLLC was legal counsel to Nucor.

– Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired United Air Temp, Air Conditioning and Heating Inc. As part of the transaction, the latter's senior management team, led by CEO Michael Giordano, will remain significant investors in the company. Citizens M&A Advisory was exclusive financial adviser to United Air Temp. Troutman Pepper acted as legal counsel to Littlejohn.

– Ratos AB (publ) completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Expin Group, a provider of new construction, refurbishment and maintenance for rail infrastructure owners in the Nordics, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Venture Investors LLC, Arboretum Ventures LLC and Falcon Vision participated in a $40 million series C funding round for clinical-stage medical technology company ViaLase Inc.

