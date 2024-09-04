Deal Wrap: Monogram Capital buys into Tru Fragrance; CD&R to invest in Presidio

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Affiliates of New Mountain Capital LLC made a strategic investment in The Rawlings Company LLC, a coverage analytics provider. AMB Investment Bank was financial adviser and Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal adviser to New Mountain Capital. Barclays was financial adviser and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP acted as legal advisers to Rawlings.

– Monogram Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in beauty brand builder Tru Fragrance & Beauty LLC. Capital Southwest provided debt financing for the transaction. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP was legal adviser to Monogram, and Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP acted as legal adviser to Tru Fragrance.

– Funds affiliated with Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) will acquire a majority ownership position in technology services and solutions provider Presidio Inc. from BC Partners. Funds affiliated with BC Partners will retain minority ownership interest in Presidio. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the deal, Clayton Dubilier & Rice Operating Partner Bill Berutti will serve as chair of Presidio's board. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Citi, Wells Fargo, RBC Capital Markets LLC, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., UBS Investment Bank and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. provided financing and served as financial advisers to Clayton Dubilier & Rice, and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP acted as legal adviser. Guggenheim Securities LLC and LionTree Advisors were financial advisers to BC Partners, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal adviser.

