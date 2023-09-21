Deal Wrap: MCH closes purchase of BelAudição; SK Capital invests in Ecopol

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Transocean Ltd., a provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells, agreed to acquire the outstanding interests in Liquila Ventures Ltd. from its joint venture partners Lime Rock Partners LLC and Perestroika AS. Liquila Ventures was formed to acquire ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Aquila, which is expected to be delivered from the shipyard in October.

– GN Store Nord A/S, which provides hearing, audio, video and gaming solutions, completed the divestment of BelAudição Unipessoal Lda to private equity firm MCH.

– DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. completed the acquisition of Scibids Technology SAS, which provides AI-powered digital campaign optimization services. Sellers include EUREKA! Venture SGR, BlackSheep Ventures and Iris Capital Management SAS, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– SK Capital Partners LP acquired a majority stake in Ecopol SpA, a producer of water-soluble and biodegradable films. Mauro Carbone will retain a significant stake in the company and will remain CEO of Ecopol. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel to SK Capital. Legance and Alpeggiani Studio Legale Associato acted as legal counsel, STS Deloitte served as tax adviser and UBS served as financial adviser to Ecopol.

– Controlant hf., which provides pharma supply chain monitoring technologies, received $40 million in financing from funds advised by Apax Credit, the credit-investing arm of Apax Partners LLP.

