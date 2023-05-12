Deal Wrap: May River acquires RLE; New State buys Agility Recovery Services

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– May River Capital LLC completed the acquisition of RLE Technologies Inc., a provider of facility environment monitoring, fluid leak detection and airflow management products. Integris Partners Ltd. and Coan Payton & Payne LLC acted as financial and legal counsel to RLE Technologies, while Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel to May River.

– New State Capital Partners LLC announced the acquisition of Agility Recovery Services, which offers business continuity and disaster recovery equipment and services. Morgan Lewis & Bockius acted as legal adviser to New State, while Raymond James provided financial advisory services. Stifel served as financial adviser to Agility Recovery Services.

– Specialist investment firm Sustainable Development Capital LLP acquired US-based private equity firm Volery Capital.

– EagleTree Capital LP acquired branded food company Summit Hill Foods from G&L Holdings Inc. Several of EagleTree's fund investors co-invested alongside EagleTree, including Misland Capital Ltd. BofA Securities served as exclusive financial adviser and Deloitte acted as financial and tax adviser to Summit Hill Foods. Eversheds Sutherland served as legal adviser to Summit Hill Foods, while Jones Day acted as legal adviser to EagleTree.

– TZP Group made strategic investments in Break The Floor Productions and Star Dance Alliance to create Dance One Holdings LLC, which will provide dance training and competition offerings. Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal adviser to TZP Group. The Raine Group served as exclusive financial adviser and Herrick Feinstein acted as exclusive legal adviser to Break The Floor Productions. Miller Barondess was Star Dance Alliance's exclusive legal adviser.

– Stonepeak Partners LP closed the acquisition of a 49% stake in Cellnex Telecom SA's Swedish and Danish operations, Cellnex Denmark ApS and Cellnex Sweden AB. Nomura International PLC is serving as lead financial adviser, Guggenheim Securities is acting as financial adviser, and Herbert Smith Freehills LLP is serving as legal counsel to Stonepeak. AZ Capital is serving as financial adviser to Cellnex, and Baker & McKenzie LLP is acting as legal counsel.

