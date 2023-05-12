Deal Wrap: Maven buys Newable Ventures; Truelink acquires Ansira Partners

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Paylocity Holding Corp., a provider of cloud-based human resource and payroll software solutions, announced the acquisition of headcount planning solution ‍TraceHQ.com Inc. Sellers include Redpoint Management LLC, Uncork Capital, Greylock Partners and NYCA Partners LLC, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Maven Capital Partners UK LLP completed the acquisition of Newable Ventures Ltd. from Newable Partnership, a provider of funding and support for UK businesses.

– Alpha Group International PLC completed the acquisition of Financial Transaction Services BV, trading as Cobase, from ING Ventures, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The initial consideration of €9.6 million for 85% of Cobase has been paid in full, with the remaining stake to be acquired via a performance-based earnout between 2025 and 2028.

– Arkema SA finalized the acquisition of Glenwood Pvt. Equity's 54% position in PI Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., which provides polyimide films used in mobile devices and electric vehicles.

– Truelink Capital acquired marketing services and solutions company Ansira Partners Inc.

