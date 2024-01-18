Deal Wrap: LFM Capital invests in Current Tools; Lovell Minnick exits Deep Pool

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– LFM Capital LLC invested in Current Tools Inc., a manufacturer of specialized tools and equipment used by electrical and mechanical contractors in industrial applications.

– Alternative investment firm PAG agreed to acquire an unknown majority stake in Food Union, a provider of ice cream and other frozen treats to consumers in six European countries.

– Corsair Capital LLC signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in commercial insurance broker MJM Holdings sp. z o.o. from an investor group that includes Solter Capital and Posella Management Ltd.

– KV Capital Inc. announced that the latest investment within the Fund II arm of its private equity division is in power wheelchair provider Travel Buggy. Kalos LLP served as financial adviser and Bryan & Co. LLP provided legal counsel to KV. Dentons Canada LLP delivered legal services to Travel Buggy.

– Orangewood Partners LLC made a strategic investment in SERVPRO West Coast DRT, a SERVPRO franchisee and provider of residential and commercial property cleaning, restoration and reconstruction services. Houlihan Lokey LLC served as exclusive financial adviser and Stubbs Alderton & Markiles LLP acted as legal adviser to SERVPRO West Coast DRT. Greenberg Traurig LLP acted as legal adviser to Orangewood.

– Lower-middle-market private equity firm Madison River Capital LLC made an investment in Senior Care Therapy, a provider of patient-centered psychology and mental health services to the geriatric population.

– Lovell Minnick Partners LLC exited its investment in Deep Pool Financial Solutions, an investor servicing software platform for alternative and traditional asset classes, via a sale to a global financial software provider.

