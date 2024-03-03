Deal Wrap: Lee Equity Partners invests in PCS; WindRose acquires CardioOne

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Middle-market private equity firm Lee Equity Partners LLC completed a majority investment in retirement plan recordkeeper PCS Retirement LLC. As part of the deal, LLR Partners Inc. will exit its investment in PCS. Financial terms were not disclosed. Raymond James was exclusive financial advisor to PCS Retirement. Waller Helms Advisors served as financial adviser and Ropes & Gray acted as legal counsel to Lee Equity.

– AE Industrial Partners LP completed the acquisition of Calca Solutions, a manufacturer of hydrazine, which is used in national security applications. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser and FMI Capital Advisors was exclusive adviser to Calca Solutions and AE Industrial Partners.

– Cinven Ltd. made a strategic investment in Alter Domus Luxembourg SàRL, which provides tech-enabled fund administration, private debt and corporate services for the alternative investment industry. Private equity firm Permira Advisers Ltd. will continue to be a significant shareholder in Alter Domus. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, gives Alter Domus an enterprise value of €4.9 billion.

Goldman Sachs International and Raymond James advised Alter Domus on M&A. DLA Piper and Jamieson Group were dedicated advisers to management. Alter Domus was also advised by Oliver Wyman, EY, Clifford Chance, Kroll and Crosslake.

– Healthcare-focused private equity firm WindRose Health Investors LLC acquired cardiology-focused care delivery enablement company CardioOne Inc. McDermott Will & Emery LLP and Bass Berry & Sims PLC were legal advisers to WindRose, and Kastner Gravelle LLP was legal adviser to CardioOne.

– Luxium Solutions LLC, a provider of high-performance crystals used in photonics and radiation detection applications, agreed to acquire PLX Inc. and PLX UK Ltd. from an investor group led by Tinicum Inc. Latham & Watkins LLP was legal counsel to Luxium. Debt financing was provided by KeyBanc Capital Markets. CriticalPoint Partners LLC was lead financial adviser and Goodwin Procter LLP was legal counsel to PLX. Citizens Capital Markets Inc. was financial adviser to Tinicum.

