Deal Wrap: L2 Capital exits Aspekt; PE group completes Syneos purchase

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– L2 Capital Partners LP sold Aspekt Solutions, which provides services for radiology and radiation oncology providers, to Varian Medical Systems Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Troutman Pepper acted as legal counsel to L2.

– Fenway Sports Group Inc announced that Dynasty Equity Partners LLC acquired a minority investment in The Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Ltd. and the funds will be used to pay down bank debt and capital expenses related to summer player transfers, ground enhancements and improvements in training infrastructure.

– A private equity investor group, including Elliott Investment Management LP, Veritas Capital Fund Management LLC and Patient Square Capital LP, completed the acquisition of Syneos Health Inc. at $43 per share. Sellers include Patient Square Capital LP, Vanguard Group Inc., BlackRock Inc. and Wellington Management Group LLP, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– L Catterton Partners led Jiangsu Trautec Medical Technology Co. Ltd.'s $27 million series B fundraiser. The company develops and produces new synthetic biomaterials and proteins.

– Warburg Pincus LLC, Novator Ventures and Burda Principal are participating in Nord Security's $100 million investment round pushing the internet privacy and security solutions company's valuation to $3 billion.

– Sycamore Partners Management LP agreed to acquire and take private fashion company Chico's FAS Inc. for about $1 billion. Chico's expects to close the all-cash deal by the end of first quarter in 2024, subject to approvals and closing conditions. Solomon Partners LP is serving as financial adviser to Chico's FAS while Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP is the legal adviser. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is the legal adviser to Sycamore Partners.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.