Deal Wrap: L Catterton acquires KIKO majority stake; ICG invests in Astek

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– L Catterton Partners acquired a majority stake in KIKO SpA, doing business as beauty brand KIKO Milano, from the founding Percassi family. Bonelli Erede was legal adviser to L Catterton.

– Intermediate Capital Group PLC invested in engineering and technology consultant Astek SA. Proskauer Rose was legal adviser and EY was financial adviser to ICG. Hogan Lovells was legal adviser and 8Advisory was financial adviser to Astek.

– TPG Inc., AlpInvest Partners BV and Pantheon Ventures Inc. invested in a continuation vehicle created for IK Partners-sponsored insurance company Yellow Hive.

