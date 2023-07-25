Deal Wrap: Kingswood buys Obsession Holdings; Perwyn exits Freshcut Foods

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Private equity and venture capital firm Perwyn Ltd. exited its investment in Freshcut Foods Ltd., a supplier of plant-based foods, with the acquisition of a majority stake in the business by independent investment firm Flywheel Partners. Stephens was financial adviser to Perwyn and Squire Patton Boggs was legal adviser.

– Venture capital firm Dentressangle Initiatives SAS acquired food supplements business Naturacare Group. and, in a related transaction, also acquired human and animal supplements producer Dietopack Srl De Pardieu Brocas Maffei was legal adviser and PwC was financial adviser to Dentressangle on both transactions.

– Lower-middle-market private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management LP acquired fragrance retailer Obsession Holdings Inc. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser to Kingswood. Honigman LLP was legal adviser and Lincoln International LLC was financial adviser to Obsession.

– Private equity and venture capital firm Five V Capital acquired a majority stake in wireless security business RDCCO Pty Ltd.

– Tech-focused private equity firm Thoma Bravo LP exited its investment in cybersecurity business Imperva Inc. via a sale to strategic buyer Thales SA.

