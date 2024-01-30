Deal Wrap: Kinderhook Industries acquires Compactor Rentals of America

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Kinderhook Industries LLC acquired Compactor Rentals of America LLC, which specializes in commercial waste compactor and baler equipment rental solutions, from management and investor Bestige Holdings LLC. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal counsel to Kinderhook. Lincoln International LLC served as financial adviser and Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal counsel to Compactor Rentals and Bestige.

– NextStage AM led a €35 million funding round for Clareo, a designer and manufacturer of LED lighting products and solutions.

– SparkEdge Capital led a 100 million yuan funding round for Shandong Huamei New Material Technology Co. Ltd., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

