Deal Wrap: Keensight acquires SoftCo; Charlesbank acquires EverDriven

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Keensight Capital acquired SoftCo, a procure-to-pay and compliance technology company.

– Charlesbank Capital Partners LLC acquired alternative student transportation platform EverDriven Technologies LLC from Palladium Equity Partners LLC. Harris Williams & Co. served as financial adviser to EverDriven on the deal, and Greenberg Traurig LLP acted as legal adviser. Houlihan Lokey served as adviser to the EverDriven board. William Blair served as financial adviser to Charlesbank, with Ropes & Gray LLP acting as legal adviser.

– Cycode Inc. agreed to acquire Bearer Inc. from an investor group including Kima Ventures SAS, Partech and Alven Capital Partners SA, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– TruArc Partners LP acquired Meyer Laboratory Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals and applications systems. Lincoln International LLC was financial adviser to Meyer Laboratory, and Husch Blackwell LLP was legal counsel. Baird was financial adviser to TruArc Partners, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP was legal counsel.

– TA Associates Management LP made an investment in AGA Benefit Solutions Inc., a developer and administrator of customized group insurance and retirement plans. TA partnered with AGA's management team who will remain in place and continue to be major shareholders of the company. Novacap, a private equity firm which invested in the business in 2020 out of its inaugural financial services fund, will transition its ownership position as part of the deal.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.