Deal Wrap: Ingka to acquire stake in wind projects; Ardian to buy into FGP Topco

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Ingka Investments agreed to acquire a 49% stake in two Swedish offshore wind projects from OX2 AB. Under the agreement, OX2 will receive an initial payment of about 230 million Swedish kronor. Following successful permitting, OX2 will in addition receive a pre-agreed deferred consideration of approximately 700,000 Swedish kronor per MW for 49% of the planned capacity.

– ParentSquare Inc. acquired communication and learning platform Remind. GSV Acceleration LLC exited its stake in Remind, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP provided legal advice to ParentSquare. Remind received legal advice from Gunderson Dettmer LLP and financial advice from Macquarie Capital.

– Funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners LLC acquired T2S Solutions, which provides research and development, prototyping, engineering, integration and technology products. The T2S founders will retain a significant minority stake and continue to lead the company. BofA Securities was the financial adviser to T2S, and Holland & Knight LLP provided legal counsel. Raymond James was the financial adviser to Madison Dearborn Partners, and Kirkland & Ellis and Crowell & Moring provided legal counsel.

– Infrastructure funds managed and advised by Ardian will acquire 15% while Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund will acquire 10% of FGP Topco Ltd. concurrently from Ferrovial SE through separate vehicles. FGP Topco is the holding company of Heathrow Airport Holdings Ltd.

– Private equity firm Proteus Capital Solutions LLC announced the sale of KeyLogic Technologies, a provider of analytic and digital technology solutions, to System One Holdings LLC. KeyLogic will operate independently under System One's unit GAP Solutions Inc.

