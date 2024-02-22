Deal Wrap: Inflexion to buy Marlowe division; HGGC invests in Rimkus

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Inflexion Pvt. Equity Partners LLP agreed to acquire Marlowe PLC's governance, risk and compliance software and technology-enabled services division through Inflexion Buyout Fund VI. The deal is valued at £430 million.

– Engineering and technical consulting firm Rimkus Consulting Group Inc. secured a strategic growth investment from HGGC LLC. Existing minority investor Century Equity Partners LLC and Rimkus' management team will be rolling significant equity into the transaction. J.P. Morgan was exclusive financial adviser to Rimkus, Baird advised Century Equity, and Piper Sandler advised HGGC.

– LO3 Capital announced a debt and equity investment in Diamond Builders Inc., a prefabricated modular building manufacturer. New York City-based middle-market private equity firm Tamarix Equity Partners invested in Diamond Builders alongside LO3.

– Levine Leichtman Capital Partners LLC acquired USA Water Holdings LLC, a provider of operations and maintenance services for water and wastewater systems, in partnership with the company's management. Warren Equity Partners LLC was the seller. Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised Levine Leichtman, and Harris Williams and Holland & Knight LLP advised USA Water.

– Siris Capital Group LLC made a significant strategic investment in deep observability company Gigamon Inc. in a deal that closed in December 2023. Elliott Investment Management LP will keep its controlling stake in Gigamon.

– Los Angeles-based independent investment firm Corbel Capital Partners provided growth capital to Healthly, which focuses on primary care, support services and preventative medicine.

– Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a minority stake in Jana Partners Management LP directly from its principals in exchange for 1.85 million Cannae common shares and $18.3 million of cash in lieu of stock to cover transaction-related taxes. The minority equity ownership exchange was part of a new strategic partnership between Cannae and Jana Partners.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.