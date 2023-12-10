Deal Wrap: Inflexion invests in Celnor; Vestar, HCI Equity back Tech24

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Inflexion Pvt. Equity Partners LLP made a majority investment in Celnor, a newly created testing, inspection, certification and compliance platform for the life sciences, environmental and industrial services sectors. The firm made the investment from Inflexion Enterprise Fund V LP.

– Vestar Capital Partners LLC invested in food service equipment repair company Commercial Foodservice Repair Co. Inc., doing business as Tech24, alongside existing stakeholder HCI Equity Partners and the company's management. Solomon Partners and Quarles & Brady advised Tech24 and HCI, while TD Cowen and Kirkland & Ellis advised Vestar.

– Berkshire Partners LLC made a majority growth investment in TowerNorth Development LLC, an independent wireless infrastructure developer and operator. Founding investor and private equity firm Wincove Private Holdings LP also reinvested in the company as part of the deal. TD Securities was financial adviser and Husch Blackwell LLP acted as legal counsel for TowerNorth. Babst Calland and Kirkland & Ellis were advisers to Berkshire Partners.

– Lovell Minnick Partners LLC is making a majority growth investment in S&S HealthCare Strategies Ltd., a provider of health plan administration and technology solutions for small and midsized businesses. The firm expects to close the transaction in the fourth quarter. S&S enlisted Waller Helms Advisors as financial adviser and Baker Donelson provided legal counsel. LMP sought financial advice from Harris Williams and legal counsel from Schulte Roth & Zabel.

– Circle Ventures, an affiliate of payments technology company Circle Internet Financial LLC, invested in blockchain technology company Burnt, which provides development, incubation, support and technologies within the Web3 ecosystem.

