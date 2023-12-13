Deal Wrap: Hull Street Energy buys EF Oxnard; ChrysCapital invests in ProHance

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Invaio Sciences acquired agriculture technology startup Peptyde Bio Inc. from an investor group that includes BioGenerator Ventures and St. Louis Arch Angels, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Hull Street Energy LLC completed the acquisition of gas-fired power plant EF Oxnard LLC from an affiliate of Atlantic Power & Utilities. Troutman Pepper was legal counsel to Hull Street Energy. Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal counsel to Atlantic Power & Utilities.

– Arctos Partners LP will acquire a minority interest in Paris Saint-Germain Football Club as part of a strategic partnership and investment deal with Qatar Sports Investments. Guggenheim Securities was exclusive financial adviser to Qatar Sports Investments and Paris Saint-Germain, and DLA Piper acted as legal counsel. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was the legal counsel to Arctos Partners.

– The Riverside Co. acquired The Brothers that just do Gutters, a franchisor that provides gutter installation, replacement, maintenance and cleaning services.

– The Riverside invested in Copp Systems LLC, a security and fire protection business in Dayton, Ohio.

– ChrysCapital made a majority investment in workforce management platform ProHance. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Cooley acted as legal counsel to ChrysCapital. DC Advisory was exclusive financial adviser to ProHance and its shareholders.

