Deal Wrap: HitecVision exits Offshore Merchant Partners; Norwest buys MDC

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– HitecVision AS sold Offshore Merchant Partners AS, an Oslo, Norway-based alternative investment fund manager in the maritime and energy industries, to EnTrust Global Partners LLC's Blue Ocean 4Impact Fund strategy. Watson Farley & Williams LLP and Wiersholm acted as legal advisers to EnTrust, and Evercore served as financial adviser. BAHR acted as legal adviser to HitecVision, and Jefferies served as financial adviser.

– Norwest Equity Partners added MDC Interior Solutions LLC, an interior design solutions provider for commercial spaces, to its portfolio. Jones Day served as legal adviser to Norwest, and Antares and BMO provided debt financing. William Blair advised MDC on the transaction, which closed April 26.

– Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. agreed to acquire Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a $2.4 billion deal expected to close during the third quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners LLC is among the sellers in the deal. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as exclusive financial adviser to Deciphera, and Goodwin Procter LLP is acting as legal counsel. BofA Securities is serving as financial adviser to Ono, and Greenberg Traurig is acting as legal counsel.

– Council Capital invested in OccMD LLC, a medical and nurse case management company, in a transaction that closed in March. PMPK LLC assisted in the transaction.

– Ardian is in exclusive talks to provide growth capital to HR Path SAS, a human resources platform. Ardian's advisers in the transaction include Latham & Watkins, Indefi, Eight Advisory and KPMG Avocats.

