Deal Wrap: HarbourView invests in Mucho Mas Media

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– HarbourView Equity Partners invested in multimedia platform Mucho Mas Media LLC. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP represented HarbourView. Shulman Rogers LLP and Access Media Advisory represented Mucho Mas Media.

– Castleford Capital LLC made a growth equity investment in medical equipment and services provider Rebound Medical Systems Corp.

– Stonebranch Inc., which provides service orchestration and automation solutions, announced a significant minority investment from EMH Partners GmbH. Under the agreement, funds advised by EMH Partners obtain a significant minority stake. The transaction is expected to close subject to customary regulatory approvals. Arma Partners was exclusive financial adviser to Stonebranch.

