Deal Wrap: Grove Mountain acquires Plimpton & Hills stake; Atlas exits RedBuilt

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– French sovereign wealth fund Bpifrance Participations SA exited a 50.3% in portfolio company Launchmetrics, a marketing software platform for fashion, lifestyle and beauty brands, via a sale to strategic buyer Lectra SA.

– Special situations investor Atlas FRM LLC exited wood building products business RedBuilt LLC in a sale to Hampton Lumber Mills Inc.

– Lower-middle-market private equity firm L2 Capital Partners LP made a strategic investment in franchise consultant iFranchise Group Inc.

– Home services-focused private equity firm Grove Mountain Partners LLC acquired a majority stake in The Plimpton & Hills Corp., a wholesale distributor of plumbing and HVAC equipment. DLA Piper was legal adviser to Grove Mountain.

