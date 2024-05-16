 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-ghk-to-exit-supreme-blue-point-acquires-national-safety-apparel-81769193 content esgSubNav
Deal Wrap: GHK to exit Supreme; Blue Point acquires National Safety Apparel
Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Blue Point Capital Partners LLC bought personal protective equipment manufacturer National Safety Apparel Inc.

– Nexa Equity LLC made a $31 million growth equity investment in business intelligence platform Easy Metrics Inc.

– GHK Capital Partners LP will exit its investment in Supreme Cabinetry Brands Inc. in a sale to MasterBrand Inc. for $520 million, or about 8.9x Supreme's adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ending March 31. Rothschild & Co was the financial adviser to MasterBrand, and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP was its legal adviser.

– The Riverside Co. invested in healthcare technology business Crio Inc., which develops clinical trial management software solutions. Edgemont Partners was the financial adviser to Crio, and Nutter McClennen & Fish was legal adviser.

– InTandem Capital Partners LLC invested in clinical trial site network Adams Clinical Trials LLC. Goodwin Procter was legal adviser to InTandem, and Edgemont was its financial adviser. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. was financial adviser and Brown Rudnick was legal adviser to Adams Clinical.

– Macquarie Capital invested in data systems and technology company Earth Resources Technology Inc., which provides services to US federal government agencies.

– Salesforce Ventures LLC-backed Sercante LLC, a Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Pardot consulting firm, was acquired by Trilliad LLC.

– Forward Consumer Partners LLC purchased 50% of salsa and tortilla chip brand Xochitl. UBS and Norton Rose Fulbright advised Xochitl, while Piper Sandler and Kirkland & Ellis advised Forward.

