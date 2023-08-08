Deal Wrap: General Atlantic invests in Flint Group; Quadria exits Concord

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Admetos GmbH agreed to acquire Mahle Industries Inc.'s thermostat business which includes locations in China, Germany, Mexico, South Korea, Italy and the Czech Republic. Mahle will continue to handle sales of thermostats in the spare parts and accessories trade under the Mahle and Behr brands.

– General Atlantic Service Co. LP announced a strategic investment in home services company Flint Group US LLC. Under the transaction, General Atlantic adviser Alab Ferber will join Flint Group's board. Jefferies acted as financial adviser while Dorsey & Whitney was the legal adviser to Flint Group and Skylight Capital. William Blair was financial adviser to General Atlantic and Paul Weiss served as legal adviser.

– Healthcare-focused private equity firm Quadria Capital Investment Management Pte Ltd. exited its entire 20% interest in Concord Biotech Ltd. following the biopharmaceutical company's IPO on the National Stock Exchange for 15.50 billion Indian rupees.

– LongueVue Capital LLC entered into a partnership with Tti Logistics Holding Aps founder and CEO Jeff Rossier to recapitalize the third-party logistics business and provide growth capital for expansion. Norton Rose Fulbright (US) LLP provided legal counsel to LongueVue.

– BGF Investment Management Ltd. exited its investment in Stats (UK) Ltd., which supplies pressurized pipeline isolation, hot tapping and plugging services to the energy sector. Tokyo-based investment and trading company Mitsui & Co. Ltd. acquired Stats.

