Deal Wrap: Gemspring acquires Bradford Soap; Quadria to exit FV Hospital

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– An affiliate of middle-market private equity firm Gemspring Capital Management LLC acquired Bradford Soap International Inc., which develops and manufactures beauty and personal care products, for an undisclosed amount. Guggenheim Securities LLC served as financial adviser and McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as legal adviser to Gemspring.

– Quadria Capital Investment Management Pte. Ltd., through an affiliated entity, agreed to sell all of its interest in FV Hospital to Thomson Medical Group Ltd. for up to $381.4 million. The deal is expected to close later this year. Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte. Ltd. and Freshfields were advisers on the transaction.

– Quadria announced an investment of up to $155 million in eye care chain Maxivision Eye Hospital. The private equity firm will make an initial investment of about $75 million for a significant minority stake and a further investment of up to $80 million for an additional stake.

– Portobello Capital Gestión SGEIC SA agreed to sell Grupo CTC, which provides outsourced industrial, logistics, and sales and marketing services, to Randstad NV. The completion of the deal is subject to several conditions, which parties expect to be fulfilled in the coming weeks.

– Hitachi Vantara Ltd., a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., intends to sell France-based SAP infrastructure solution provider oXya SAS to Montefiore Investment SA. The deal is expected to close by the end of summer 2023, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

