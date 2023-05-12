Deal Wrap: Francisco Partners buys Blancco; Soundcore sells PumpMan

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– An investor group including Carbon Direct Capital Management LLC and Lightrock LLP agreed to acquire UK-based renewable fuel company Velocys PLC from Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP at a valuation of approximately £4.1 million.

– Apheon entered into exclusive talks to buy a majority stake in Fiabila SA, which manufactures nail polish and care products. The parties expect to close the deal in the first quarter of 2024.

– Francisco Partners Management LP closed the acquisition of UK-based automated solutions provider Blancco Technology Group PLC at an equity valuation of about £175 million. Rothschild & Co was financial adviser to Blancco, and Travers Smith LLP served as its legal adviser. Canaccord Genuity was financial adviser to Francisco Partners, with Ropes & Gray International LLP as legal adviser.

– Soundcore Capital Partners LP divested PumpMan, a water and wastewater pumping systems specialist, to Harrington Industrial Plastics LLC. BMO Capital Markets was the financial adviser to PumpMan, while Squire Patton Boggs LLP was its legal counsel.

– Hudson Hill Capital Management LLC made a significant majority investment in MarketTime LLC, a software platform for wholesale transactions. Canaccord Genuity LLC and Sidley Austin LLP were financial and legal advisers to MarketTime, respectively. Winston & Strawn LLP was legal adviser to Hudson Hill.

– Praesidian Capital made a strategic equity investment in shooting range solutions and services company Action Target Inc.

– Tower Arch Capital LP completed the recapitalization of N&S Construction Inc., doing business as S&N Communications Inc., with the launch of S&N Infrastructure Services LLC. The firm partnered with Allen Powell and the S&N leadership team on the formation of the business. Zions Bank, UMB Bank and Carter Bank & Trust provided financing for the deal. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and BDO USA LLP were among the advisers to Tower Arch, while J Lee Lloyd LLC, Smith Leonard PLLC and Tuggle Duggins advised S&N.

– Blackford Capital Associates II Inc. acquired patio furniture e-commerce business LTD Online Stores Inc. Website Closers was the financial adviser to LTD, while Aegis Law was its legal adviser. Varnum LLP was legal adviser and Rehmann was the financial and tax adviser to Blackford.

– Tygon Peak Capital led an investment in two Texas-based primary care businesses: Doctors of Internal Medicine and Internal Medicine Associates of Plano. Tygon partnered with Greyrock Capital Group LLC and management on the transaction. McGuireWoods was legal adviser to Tygon, while CohnReznick LLP provided accounting and tax advice to the firm.

– An HIG Capital LLC affiliate closed the acquisition of IT solutions provider Mainline Information Systems Inc. Guggenheim Securities LLC, UBS and Latham & Watkins LLP were advisers to HIG. Highlander Advisors and King & Spalding advised Mainline.

