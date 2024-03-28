Deal Wrap: FinSight leads $50M round for Uzum; Samsung co-leads round for Eliyan

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– FinSight Ventures led a $50 million series A funding round in UZUM MARKET, a digital services company based in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Other investors included Xanara Investment Management, a multifamily office in the UAE and Uzum's senior management team. Investors will receive stakes of less than 5% in the company. The funding round gives Uzum, which provides e-commerce, express delivery, banking and fintech services, a valuation of more than $1 billion. Uzum separately raised an additional $50 million in debt financing.

– Consumer-focused private equity firm L Catterton Partners made a significant investment in Storyteller Overland, LLC, a recreational vehicle manufacturer based in Birmingham, Ala. Financial details were not disclosed.

– Samsung Catalyst Fund and Tiger Global Management LLC co-led a $60 million series B funding round for semiconductor chiplet company Eliyan Corp. Existing investors including Intel Capital Corp., SK hynix Inc., Cleveland Avenue LLC and Mesh Ventures also participated.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.