Deal Wrap: Falfurrias invests in NPI; Tiny to acquire WholesalePet.com

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Falfurrias Growth Partners, a middle-market private equity fund, made a growth investment in NPI LLC, a provider of data-driven IT procurement solutions for large enterprises. BrightTower LLC served as financial adviser to NPI, with Morris Manning & Martin LLP providing legal counsel. McGuireWoods LLP was legal adviser to Falfurrias.

– Private equity firm New Heritage Capital LLC exited its investment in Revela Foods LLC, a developer and manufacturer of dairy flavor ingredients and solutions. Revela Foods was acquired by human and pet nutrition company Archer Daniels Midland Co. Houlihan Lokey and Lincoln International served as financial advisers to Revela Foods and New Heritage. Choate Hall & Stewart LLP and Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. acted as legal advisers.

– An affiliate of private equity partner STG agreed to acquire MediaValet Inc., a provider of enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations software. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter. TD Securities Inc. is serving as exclusive financial adviser and McMillan LLP is acting as legal adviser to MediaValet. Stikeman Elliott LLP is acting as legal adviser to STG.

– Tiny Ltd.'s private partnership Tiny Fund I LP agreed to acquire WholesalePet.com, a business-to-business marketplace for wholesale pet products.

