Deal Wrap: Eurazeo to invest in Eres; West Lane acquires Mented Cosmetics

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Eurazeo SE agreed to acquire a majority stake in Eres Gestion, a French player in the employee profit-sharing and retirement scheme markets, from the IK VIII Fund managed by IK Partners. Completion of the deal is subject to legal and regulatory approvals.

– West Lane Capital Partners LLC acquired cosmetics brand Mented Cosmetics Inc.

– Bonaccord Capital Partners acquired a passive minority equity interest in growth equity firm Lead Edge Capital Management LLC. Evercore served as financial adviser to Lead Edge Capital, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal advisers. Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP advised Bonaccord.

– Deer Management Co. LLC, doing business as Bessemer Venture Partners, led a $50 million strategic growth investment in nonprofit fundraising and customer relationship management platform Givebutter Inc.

– Siguler Guff & Co. LP and Haven Capital Partners made a strategic growth investment in software solutions provider Cognitus Consulting LLC.

