Deal Wrap: Eurazeo invests in Ex Nihilo; ACON Investments to sell Vitalis

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Eurazeo SE made an approximately €25 million minority investment in Parisian niche fragrance brand Ex Nihilo. Ex Nihilo's co-founders invested alongside Eurazeo to become majority owners of the business.

– ACON Investments LLC agreed to sell Vitalis, an injectable product manufacturer based in Colombia, to Mexican multinational company Laboratorios Sanfer SA de CV for undisclosed financial terms. The deal is subject to antitrust authority approvals and other customary conditions.

– CenterGate Capital LP invested in TransGo LLC, which manufactures replacement valve body repair kits and related products for automatic transmissions. McGuireWoods LLP represented CenterGate in the transaction, while Piper Sandler was exclusive financial adviser to TransGo.

– Clearlake Capital Group LP exited its investment in Janus International Group Inc. in December 2023 with the sale of its remaining shares in the company. Janus is a manufacturer of turnkey building solutions and access control technologies.

– Charlesbank Capital Partners LLC made a strategic growth investment in Astra Capital Management LLC portfolio company Searchlight Cyber, a UK-based dark web intelligence company. Searchlight Cyber's co-founders have retained their investment in the business and will continue to lead the company. D.A. Davidson & Co. was exclusive financial adviser to Searchlight Cyber.

– Knox Lane LP acquired a majority interest in fire and life safety services provider Guardian Fire Protection Services LLC for undisclosed terms. Guardian Fire's CEO and current leadership team, along with other existing shareholders, will reinvest in the business and continue to own a significant minority stake. Harris Williams was exclusive financial adviser to Guardian Fire, and Bodman PLC was legal counsel. Robert W. Baird & Co. was financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal counsel to Knox Lane.

– HealthEdge Investment Partners LLC invested in Radsource LLC, which provides subspecialty orthopedic and neurological magnetic resonance imaging interpretations. Avante Capital Partners LP provided debt financing for the deal. Hill Ward & Henderson PA was legal counsel to HealthEdge. B.C. Ziegler & Co. served as financial adviser, and Holland & Knight LLP acted as legal counsel to Radsource.

– The Integration Group, a provider of contract logistics and industrial supply chain aftermarket solutions, secured an investment from Maxwell Street Capital Partners. Evan Harwood and Paul Loeb of Maxwell Street will serve on The Integration Group's board as part of the investment.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.