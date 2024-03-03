Deal Wrap: Eulero buys 51% of G.M.P. Group; CVC acquires Packeta

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Investment management and venture capital firm Eulero Capital acquired a 51% stake in automotive parts and equipment business G.M.P. Group S.R.L.

– Pan-Asian investor BPEA EQT agreed to acquire a majority stake in digital engineering company Indium Software (India) Ltd. JSA, Deloitte and PwC advised BPEA EQT. Avendus Capital was financial adviser and SAM & Co. was legal adviser to Indium.

– An investor group formed by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd. and EMMA CAPITAL Ltd. acquired Packeta S.R.O., a parcel delivery business.

– Leonard Green & Partners LP will acquire a majority stake in synthetic turf business TenCate Grass Holding BV from Crestview Advisors LLC. BofA Securities and Baird were financial advisers to TenCate. Lincoln International LLC was financial adviser to LGP. Latham & Watkins LLP and Loyens & Loeff were legal advisers to LGP. Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP was legal adviser to TenCate and Crestview.

– Growth equity investor General Atlantic Service Co. LP will spend $192.3 million to buy a majority stake in Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services, a multi-specialty healthcare chain.

– Leonard Green & Partners LP will acquire a co-controlling stake in IRIS Software Group Ltd., a provider of business-critical software, alongside existing sponsor HgCapital LLP. Arma Partners and Rothschild & Co were financial advisers to Hg. Jefferies International and William Blair were financial advisers to LGP. Legal advisers were Skadden and Linklaters for Hg, Latham & Watkins for LGP, and Ropes & Gray for ICG.

– Middle-market private equity firm Inflexion Pvt. Equity Partners LLP exited its investment in Flooid Topco Ltd., a provider of cloud-based software for retailers, via sale to strategic buyer Glory Global Solutions (International) Ltd.

– Private equity and venture capital firm Braveheart Investment Group plc exited its investment in imaging company Phasefocus Holdings Limited in a sale to strategic buyer Bruker Invest AG.

– Private equity firm McNally Capital LLC is exiting its investment in Advanced Micro Instruments Inc., a business that designs and manufactures gas analyzers and sensors, via a $210 million sale to strategic buyer Enpro Inc.

– An investor group consisting of private equity firms SPC Management Co. Inc. and Roynat Equity Partners and pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec acquired a majority stake in bakery Boulangerie St-Methode Inc. National Bank was financial adviser to BSM and Norton Rose was legal adviser. Stikeman Elliott was legal adviser for SPC, and Blakes was legal adviser for CDPQ and Roynat.

– Global energy investor EIG Management Co. LLC, forming an investor group with Novonor SA and Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social, will acquire oil and gas equipment and services company Ocyan Participações SA. Lakeshore Partners was financial adviser to EIG, and Mattos Filho and White & Case were legal advisers. EY was financial adviser to BNDES and Lacaz Martins was legal adviser. VMB Juridica was legal adviser to Novonor.

– New investor Stonepeak Partners LP led a $572.5 million round of mature funding for roadside assistance business AA Ltd.

– Microcap investor Shore Capital Partners LLC formed a growth partnership with Bundled Management Solutions LLC, a network of regional property management firms.

– Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to acquire a 15% stake in natural gas transporter Transportadora Associada de Gás SA.

