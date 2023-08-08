Deal Wrap: ETF Partners exits Greenbird; Granite Creek invests in Salem One

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– AAC Technologies (Belgium) BV agreed to acquire a majority stake in PSS Belgium NV, a producer of sound systems for automotive and consumer electronics markets, from private equity firms Value Enhancement Partners BV and Ardent Equity Management BV, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– An investor group including ETF Partners LLP, EnBW New Ventures GmbH and Nysnø Climate Investments exited their investment in Greenbird Integration Technology AS, a data integration platform company focused on utilities, via a sale to GE Vernova, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– An affiliate of private equity firm Sun Capital Partners Inc. reached a definitive agreement with various subsidiaries of Koch Engineered Solutions LLC to acquire separation technologies provider Koch Separation Solutions Inc.

– Private equity firm Granite Creek Capital Partners LLC made a new platform investment in corporate communication solutions provider Salem One Inc.

