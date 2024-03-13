Deal Wrap: EQT to sell 20% stake in Ottobock; Eurazeo to exit Peters Surgical

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– EQT AB (publ)'s EQT VII fund will sell its 20% interest in Germany-based wearable human bionics solutions company Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA to the latter's existing majority shareholder, Hans Georg Näder and the Näder family. J.P. Morgan, Hengeler Mueller, KPMG and BCG advised the seller on the deal, which is expected to be completed in the first half of the year.

– Eurazeo SE's small-middle buyout strategy agreed to sell Péters Surgical SASU in partnership with the French surgical device company's management for €66 million in estimated proceeds, subject to French regulatory approval. The buyer is Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC.

– Ampersand Capital Partners added UK-based Specac Ltd., which makes spectroscopy accessories and sample prep solutions, to its portfolio. Foresight Group LLP and its Foresight VCT PLC fund were the sellers.

– Peak Rock Capital LLC, through an affiliate, purchased California Custom Fruits & Flavors Inc. and is actively looking for add-on acquisitions for the business. The acquisition was made in partnership with California Custom Fruits & Flavors' management team and the Hall family, who continue as investors.

– Superstep Capital made a strategic growth investment in digital commerce agency CQL Corp. The target will be led by Dave Barr as CEO and Justin Finnegan as president and COO.

– The Riverside Co. invested in fire protection business Weber Fire And Safety Equipment Co., which caters to the St. Louis area. Weber Fire is an add-on investment to Riverside's CertaSite platform.

– TA Associates Management LP invested an undisclosed sum in PowerGEM LLC, which provides simulation modeling software and technical services to the electric power sector. FMI Capital Advisors was the financial adviser to PowerGEM.

– Wireless hardware and software engineering company Global Telecom Engineering secured strategic investment from Stormbreaker Venture Group LLC, marking the venture capital firm's first portfolio addition to Fund II. Stormbreaker partnered with Thermo Cos. to facilitate the investment.

