Deal Wrap: EQT sells LimaCorporate to Enovis; Regeneron closes Decibel deal

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– EQT AB (publ) announced its plans to sell orthopedic implant manufacturer Limacorporate SPA to Enovis Corp. The deal is set to close in early 2024, subject to customary conditions and approvals.

– Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. completed the acquisition of biotechnology company Decibel Therapeutics Inc. for about $100 million in a deal priced at $4 per share. Selling shareholders also received contingent value rights to receive up to $3.50 per share in cash conditional on certain clinical development and regulatory milestones. Sellers include private equity firms Schroders Capital, Deer Management Co. LLC, OrbiMed Advisors LLC, Third Rock Ventures LLC, GV Management Co. LLC, Casdin Capital LLC, Foresite Capital Management LLC, Samsara BioCapital LLC, Sobrato Capital and SR One Capital Management LP. Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz served as legal adviser to Regeneron. Centerview Partners LLC and Leerink Partners LLC acted as Decibel's financial advisers, while Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP was its legal adviser.

– GeologicAI, which develops AI-driven core scanning robots and software, closed its $30 million series A funding round led by private equity firm Breakthrough Energy LLC with an additional $10 million funding from Export Development Canada.

