Deal Wrap: EQT invests in Gympass; Thoma Bravo acquires ForgeRock

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Auxo Investment Partners LLC acquired railroad infrastructure maintenance and construction services provider Cariboo Central Railroad Contracting Ltd.

– EQT led the $85 million series F funding round into corporate wellness platform Gympass US LLC. Neuberger Berman client funds and Gympass' existing investors also participated in the funding round.

– Thoma Bravo LP completed the acquisition of digital identity provider ForgeRock Inc. in an all-cash transaction valued at about $2.3 billion. Upon completion of the deal, ForgeRock shareholders are entitled to receive $23.25 in cash for each class A and class B common share they owned. Thoma Bravo combined ForgeRock into its portfolio company Ping Identity. J.P. Morgan served as exclusive financial adviser and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC acted as legal counsel to ForgeRock. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP provided legal counsel to Thoma Bravo.

– Quantum Energy Partners LLC completed the sale of THQ Appalachia I Midco LLC and THQ-XcL Holdings I Midco LLC to EQT Corp. for a total consideration of roughly $2.4 billion of cash and 49.6 million EQT common shares. J.P. Morgan Securities and Wells Fargo Securities served as financial advisers to THQ Appalachia and THQ-XcL Holdings, while Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as legal counsel.

