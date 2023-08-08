Deal Wrap: EQT exits Schülke & Mayr; Newlight Partners leads Landways investment

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Private equity firm EQT Partners AB exited its investment in Schülke & Mayr GmbH, a manufacturer of infection prevention and treatment products, via a sale to a consortium led by family office ATHOS Service GmbH and brewer Bitburger Holding GmbH.

– Kohlberg & Co. LLC acquired a majority stake in contract biotechnology and pharmaceutical research organization Worldwide Clinical Trials Holdings Inc. Jefferies LLC was financial adviser to Worldwide; Kirkland & Ellis was legal adviser. Centerview Partners LLC was financial adviser and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP was legal adviser to Kohlberg.

– Listed private equity company Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a majority stake in technical construction services provider Tbd Technische Bau Dienstleistungen Gmbh & Co. Kg

– New investor Newlight Partners LP led an equity investment in digital and power infrastructure business Landways, which included the participation of existing investor Columbia Capital LP

– Family office ATHOS Service GmbH led a $30 million series A round for biotechnology company Bactolife ApS.

– Lower-middle-market private equity firm Broadtree Partners exited its investment in portfolio company CanSource LLC, a provider of custom labels to the craft beer market, with a sale to strategic buyer TricorBraun Inc. Holland & Knight was legal adviser to Broadtree and CanSource.

– Willis & Smith Capital LLC acquired metal stamping business Performance Stamping Co. Inc. Promontory Point Capital was financial adviser to Performance Stamping and Golan Christie Taglia LLP was legal adviser. Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. was legal adviser to Willis & Smith.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.