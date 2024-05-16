 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-deerfield-leads-r3-vascular-round-seatown-leads-linnovate-round-81629156 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Deal Wrap: Deerfield leads R3 Vascular round; Seatown leads Linnovate round
Blog

Data Insights: Enhancing regulatory compliance and client lifecycle management.

Blog

Banking Essentials Newsletter: 17th April Edition

Case Study

A Sports League Maximizes Revenue from Media Rights

Blog

Baird Research is Now Exclusively Available in S&P Global’s Aftermarket Research Collection


Deal Wrap: Deerfield leads R3 Vascular round; Seatown leads Linnovate round

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Deerfield Management Co. LP Series C led an $87 million series B financing round for medical device company R3 Vascular Inc.

– Fintech company Linnovate Partners Ltd. closed a $40 million funding round led by Seatown Private Capital Master Fund.

– Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC portfolio company White Cap Supply Holdings LLC acquired National Ladder & Scaffold Co. Inc., a distributor of safety products, equipment and workwear.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.