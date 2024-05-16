Deal Wrap: Deerfield leads R3 Vascular round; Seatown leads Linnovate round

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Deerfield Management Co. LP Series C led an $87 million series B financing round for medical device company R3 Vascular Inc.

– Fintech company Linnovate Partners Ltd. closed a $40 million funding round led by Seatown Private Capital Master Fund.

– Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC portfolio company White Cap Supply Holdings LLC acquired National Ladder & Scaffold Co. Inc., a distributor of safety products, equipment and workwear.

