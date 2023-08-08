Deal Wrap: Cressey & Company acquires HealthDrive; Trive buys Hypergiant

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Bain Capital Double Impact, managed by Bain Capital Pvt. Equity LP, exited its investment in long-term care facility health services provider HealthDrive Corp., in a sale to middle-market private equity firm Cressey & Company LP. Harris Williams LLC was financial adviser to HealthDrive.

– Trive Capital Management LLC acquired Hypergiant LLC, developer of artificial intelligence-enabled decision-making software for the defense, space and critical infrastructure sectors.

– Venture capital firm Two Sigma Ventures LP led a $17 million series A round of funding for application security business Cerby, Inc.

– Upper-middle-market private equity firm Exponent Private Equity LLP sold a portion of its stake in ingredients business Meadow Foods Limited to holding company Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

– Lower-middle-market private equity firm Vesey Street Capital Partners LLC exited its investment in QualityMetric Incorporated LLC , a healthcare services business specializing in patient-reported outcomes data. Piper Sandler & Co. was financial adviser to VSCP, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser.

– Greenbacker Capital Management LLC, the private equity investment arm of renewable electricity company Greenbacker Group LLC, acquired a significant minority stake in renewable energy developer Telyon. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was financial adviser to Telyon, whose legal adviser was Hogan Lovells. Locke Lord was legal adviser to Greenbacker.

– Trident Management LLC made a strategic investment in business-to-business delivery provider Timberland Transportation Inc., doing business as Priority Courier Experts, in partnership with Bluejay Capital Partners LLC, a private equity firm specializing in transportation and logistics investments.

