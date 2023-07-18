Deal Wrap: Clearhaven Partners invests in Korbyt; Incline acquires GME Supply

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Allied Benefit Systems LLC and its majority equity holder, funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC, announced the acquisition of digital benefits platform Medxoom Inc. Sellers include Castellan Group LLC, Lattice Ventures, Las Olas Venture Capital and TTV Capital LLC, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– A group including ArchiMed SAS and Warburg Pincus LLC sold Polyplus-transfection SA to Sartorius AG's subgroup Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Nabtesco Corp. acquired Deep Sea Technologies PC, which provides AI-based maritime solutions. Signal Ventures, ETF Partners LLP, Emerald Technology Ventures AG and Nabtesco Technology Ventures AG were among the sellers, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Milano Investment Partners Sgr agreed to sell Cima SpA, a developer of automated cash handling devices, to Loomis AB (publ) for €132 million on a cash and debt-free basis, plus a potential earnout of up to €17.5 million based on EBITDA outcome for the financial year 2024, based on S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– IMB Partners made a strategic investment in eTelligent Group, which provides emerging technologies and program management solutions to the US government.

– Private equity firm Clearhaven Partners LP invested in digital signage and workplace experience software provider Korbyt. McAfee & Taft served as legal counsel to Korbyt and Virgo Capital, who remains a minority investor in the business. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was the legal counsel to Clearhaven Partners.

– Platte River Equity announced the sale of GME Supply Co., a distributor of critical worker safety and productivity supplies, to Incline Equity Partners. Harris Williams acted as the exclusive financial adviser to GME and Platte River. Bartlit Beck LLP was the legal counsel to Platte River. Incline was advised by BlackArch Partners, and Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal counsel to Incline.

– Private equity firm Deutsche Beteiligungs AG will invest €10.4 million in AOE Group, and a private equity fund advised by Deutsche Beteiligungs will acquire the majority stake in the software development company.

