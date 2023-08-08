Deal Wrap: Clairvest exits Arrowhead; Five Elms Capital closes Tagger Media sale

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Clairvest Group Inc., a partnership managed by it and the Clairvest Equity Partners VI LP fund, along with equity holders of Arrowhead Environmental Partners LLC, sold their stakes in the nonhazardous solid waste management company to Waste Connections Inc. Vedder Price was legal adviser to Arrowhead.

– Five Elms Capital Management LLC sold influencer marketing and social intelligence platform Tagger Media Inc. to Sprout Social Inc. Citi is the financial adviser to Sprout Social, while Cooley LLP is its legal counsel.

– Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. acquired a half stake in Goldbloom Enterprises Inc., which produces live larvae and freeze-dried larvae for various markets. The private equity firm, which invests in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food sector, also acquired all of Goldbloom's outstanding warrants in a securities exchange deal.

